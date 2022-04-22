Buhari seeks help of monarchs towards tackling insecurity

No responsive administration, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, can overlook the role of religious and traditional rulers in combating insecurity in the country.

The President said his administration would continue to rely on the crucial wisdom and assistance of members of the venerated institutions to improve the country’s present security difficulties while speaking at an Iftar dinner with religious and traditional rulers on Thursday in Abuja.

Moving Nigeria ahead, he said, was a communal responsibility, and he called on leaders at all levels to make meaningful contributions to making the country a better place.

”Today, insecurity is one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria’s existence. This administration has invested more resources than any other to tackle insecurity.

”We have acquired advanced equipment for our armed forces and the police to strengthen their capacity to confront terrorism and banditry. We have made adequate budgetary allocations for security.

”Whatever the security agencies request I make it available to them immediately.

”But insecurity is a world-wide phenomenon. The cure and the answer is for all sections of society to do their bit and confront the criminals head-on.

”The success of our armed and other security forces also depends on intelligence about the activities of bandits and terrorists.

”Those aiding and abetting terrorists are helping to destroy their own communities.

”Our traditional and religious leaders have a key role to play in terms of improving intelligence gathering about the movement of and activities of criminals in their domain,” he said.

According to the president, the challenges confronting the country are surmountable.

He recounted that when this administration came on board in 2015, the local governments occupied and controlled by insurgent terrorists were recovered through the determined efforts of government and cooperation of local leadership.

”A similar effort is required now for all localities to work in full cooperation with security agents and Insha Allah we shall see the back of this problem soon,” he said.

