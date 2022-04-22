Imo APC slams PDP for accusing Gov Uzodinma over security challenges in state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State chapter has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma over the recurring attacks on critical public infrastructure.

This was contained in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke on Thursday.

The PDP on Wednesday had taken a swipe at Uzodimma’s Easter message, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to note and order an immediate investigation of Governor Uzodinma’s latest outbursts and threats against innocent citizens of Imo State and do the needful.

However, the APC responded that this was a ploy to discredit the administration of Uzodinma while misleading the public.

The APC said, “A party that for two years has sustained a deliberate campaign of calumny, incitement and destructive opposition against the government of the day, should not look for whom to blame when the result comes. Indeed, it is no longer news that what is happening in Imo today, has the tacit endorsement and signature of the opposition element in the state.

“Instead of looking for whom to blame, Imolites and all men of goodwill deserve an unreserved apology from PDP, and not its provocative, hypocritical grandstanding.

“As a party, we had expected the opposition PDP in Imo to exonerate themselves from obvious culpability in the ongoing security challenges in the state by joining hands with the state government to condemn the ugly trend, however, we are shocked over their unrepentant and unrelenting devious posture.”

