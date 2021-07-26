Politics
Buhari signs 2021 supplementary budget of N982.7bn
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N982,729,695,343.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on the National Assembly (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, disclosed this to State House Correspondents in Abuja.
The funds will be used for procurement of military equipment to tackle the country’s security challenges and COVID-19 vaccines.
It will also be deployed to address other challenges in the country’s health sector.
READ ALSO: Senate passes supplementary budget, adds N87bn
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had last month approved the 2021 draft supplementary budget of N895,842,462,917 during one of its meetings in Abuja.
But the Senate passed the sum of N982.729 billion as the supplementary budget on July 7.
The figure was N86.9 billion higher than the initial amount the President forwarded to the upper legislative chamber two weeks earlier.
