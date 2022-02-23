Buhari swears in six new INEC commissioners ahead of 2023 election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in six new National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari presided over this ceremony in Abuja shortly before the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present at the inauguration of the Commissioners were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Senator Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also present at the ceremony were the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and some of the Ministers scheduled to attend the FEC meeting.

Those sworn-in included Mohammed Haruna (Niger State); Mrs. Agbamuche Mbu (Delta); Okeagu Nnamdi (Abia); Major General Abubakar Alkali (Rtd.) (Adamawa); Professor Rada Gumus (Bayelsa) and Sam Elumeku (Ogun).

Speaking after the ceremony, the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said Nigerians should expect the best out of INEC, now that the Commission has the full complement of its Commissioners.

He said: “Well, it’s a good day for the Commission, with the swearing-in of the six National Commissioners, we have the full complements of 12 National Commissioners.

“It’s coming three days to by-elections in four states of the Federation and as we plan for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we’ll go on firing on all cylinders now that we have the full complement of commissioners and Nigerians should expect the best out of the Commission.”

