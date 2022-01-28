Buhari sympathizes with victims of Onitsha inferno

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to those affected by the fire outbreak in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on Friday that no fewer than 50 shops were completely razed in a fire accident after a petrol tanker laden with fuel crashed at the Upper Iweka Junction.

The incident, according to eye witnesses, occurred around 8:30a.m, and the President, through his media aide, has directed all government agencies to give the necessary succour to the victims.

“Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods,” the statement read.

“The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, on Friday, directed federal government’s agencies, working with the state government, to give the necessary succor to the victims.”

The statement also added that Buhari was urging public spirited individuals and corporate organizations to assist those whose means of livelihood have been affected by the unfortunate incidents.

