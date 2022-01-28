Nigerian govt targets N1.2trn revenue from Network Operators in 10 years

The Federal Government has set a target of N1.2 trillion revenue from Network Operators in the country through its 10-year Revenue Assurance Solutions (RAS) project.

This was disclosed by the Acting Head Media and Publicity of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Manji Yarling in a statement made available to Journalist on Thursday.

According to him the target follows the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approval of the Revenue Assurance Solution (RAS) project through the Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (DFBOT) Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

RAS, the statement noted, was designed by the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE) to improve the collation and collection of Annual Operating Levy (AOL) from network operators.

Yarling also explained further that the RAS would block revenue leakages by ensuring that there were no errors in computing and collection of the AOL due to the Federal Government.

Read also: Mobile network operators demand payment of USSD charges by banks

According to him, “With the approval by FEC and a requisite vetting by the Federal Ministry of Justice, the next stage will be the commercial close – contract execution, with Messrs 3R Consortium as the Private Partner.

“The RAS which is to span a 10-year period, is expected to increase the revenue accruals from AOL to the tune of N1,207,016,942,000:00 (One trillion, two hundred and seven billion, sixteen million, nine hundred and forty two thousand naira only) within the period.

“The RAS is expected to block possible gaps in revenue accountability, using cutting-edge technology solutions and shall provide additional layer of assurance that the licensees of the Commission pay the correct Annual Operating Levies and meet other regulatory obligations without any miscalculations and/or exemptions based on faulty and inaccurate data and information.

“The deployment of the RAS platform will significantly improve the NCC’s current AOL revenue computation and collection system, amongst other benefits.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now