Buhari to attend Guinea Bissau national day celebration | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday leave Abuja for Bissau, Guinea Bissau, to attend the country’s National Day celebration.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said Buhari would join the leaders of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo, and Liberia to mark the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau.

The statement read: “In Bissau, President Buhari will also commission (sic) a road named in his honour by the host government.

“The Nigerian leader and other invited Heads of State will attend an official lunch hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau.

“Nigeria and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations in 1974.

“Following a military coup in that country, Nigeria in 2012 deployed troops under the auspices of ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau to maintain peace.

“President Buhari had in response to a request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau, during its last legislative elections, donated $500,000, 17 vehicles and 350 electoral kits to support the country’s electoral process.”

