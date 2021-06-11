 Buhari to grant another ‘revealing’ media interview Friday night | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari to grant another ‘revealing’ media interview Friday night

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Presidency said on President Muhammadu Buhari would grant another “revealing” interview to the media later in the day.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

President Buhari had in an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Thursday spoke on major national issues including the secession agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insecurity and open grazing among others.

READ ALSO: Buhari sacks Idachaba, appoints Ilelah as new NBC boss

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority an exclusive interview, from 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”

