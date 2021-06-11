Buhari to grant another ‘revealing’ media interview Friday night | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari to grant another ‘revealing’ media interview Friday night
The Presidency said on President Muhammadu Buhari would grant another “revealing” interview to the media later in the day.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
President Buhari had in an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Thursday spoke on major national issues including the secession agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insecurity and open grazing among others.
READ ALSO: Buhari sacks Idachaba, appoints Ilelah as new NBC boss
The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority an exclusive interview, from 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021.
“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....