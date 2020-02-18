Buhari vows to secure release of Leah Sharibu, other Boko Haram captives

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the release of all persons currently in the captivity of terrorists across the country and beyond.

The President stated this in a message he personally signed to mark the second anniversary of the abduction of 107 students of Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

The girls were abducted from their hostel by Boko Haram fighters on February 18, 2018.

However, all the students, with the exception of Leah Sharibu, were released a few weeks later by the terrorists.

President Buhari said: “Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by terrorists of Boko Haram, 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God.”

