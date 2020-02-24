Buhari’s administration is ‘govt of lies by liars to perpetuate lies’ —Aisha Yesufu

The co-coordinator of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Aisha Yesufu has described President Muhammadu Buhari administration as a “government of lies by liars to perpetuate lies”.

She stated this in a tweet on her verified Twitter handle-@AishaYesufu.

In the tweet, she listed some top government officials in Buhari government who allegedly enjoy telling lies.

The tweet read: “Buhari’s government is a government of lies by liars to perpetuate lies.

“Lai Mohammed is lying, @ChibuikeAmaechi is lying, @BashirAhmaad is lying, @officialEFCC is lying; Buharists are not left out of the lies and they believe lying is the order of the day and that everyone lies.”

Read also: SDP governorship candidate in Jigawa joins PDP

Aisha had insisted that Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport fled from a train recently attacked by bandits even when the minister denied being attacked.

Her claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lies, may not be unconnected with the commission’s denial of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu’s recent speech, in which he reeled achievements of the agency under his reign.

Join the conversation

Opinions