Buhari’s aide, Bashir, slams opponents bothered by APC Muslim-Muslim ticket consideration

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Tuesday scoffed at members of opposition parties for being bothered about the affairs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashir, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, said opposition parties had no business with issues of the ruling party.

The ruling party, subsequent to its presidential primary election, has been tensed as regards who the running mate of its flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should be.

While a number of Nigerians especially outside the party challenge its plan to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket citing religious implications, APC members have justified it on the basis of excellence and competence.

Read also:Lagos lawyer, Adegboruwa, warns parties, says Muslim/Muslim ticket is unconstitutional

Speaking on the development, Bashir said members in the opposition trespassed by feeling bothered about the affairs in the ruling party.

He added that whatever the party agrees to settle for remains its sole business.

“I don’t just understand why the process for choosing the Vice Presidential candidate of our party becomes a headache for members of the opposition parties? A Muslim-Muslim or a Christian-Christian ticket or whatever combination we come up with is only a business of ours not yours”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now