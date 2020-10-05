Buhari’s aide says #EndSARS protests handiwork of fraudsters

The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Monday, condenmed protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was even as a complaint made by the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, that the extrajudicial killings by SARS were disheartening.

Onochie’s take on the protests were contained on her Twitter account.

According to her, while there were a few bad eggs in the police, the protests against SARS were orchestrated by Internet fraudsters.

Read also: FALLOUT OF #EndSARS: IGP bans FSARS operatives, Tactical squads from patrols

“I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with the public the same way we have unprofessionalism in the army, mainstream police, customs, civil service, public service , traders, doctors, lawyers, journalists, teachers, pastors etc.

“But what is going on now is a coordinated attack by cyber criminals joined by unsuspecting innocent citizens. This is not the first time.

“We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. That is not what patriotism is about. No sentiments,” she tweeted.

Join the conversation

Opinions