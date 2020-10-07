Buhari’s choice of economic team making economy unstable, directionless –NES

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES), a private sector economic think-tank, on Tuesday said the non-inclusion of its members on President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Economic Management Team is upsetting the economy and making it directionless.

Sarah Anyanwu, president of the NES, noted during the association’s visit to the Senate Minority Caucus that NES’ members were made part of previous economic management teams on recognition of their professional counsels and insights on government’s policies.

“The practice assisted past governments in making sound economic policies required by circumstances or situations on ground.

“However, the exclusion of economists from the National Economic Management Team under the present administration has glaringly shown in the adverse effects on the economy, which those who can read the indices and indicators correctly, can see is nose-diving .

Read also: Nigeria’s economy is in coma —APC Lawmaker

“Our exclusion from the NEMT is seriously making the nation’s economy to be unstable and somewhat directionless.”

NES is also witnessing dearth of patronage of its services from ministries, departments and agencies in the area of employee development.

Professor Anyanwu called on both the Senate and the House of Representatives to speed up efforts on the bill the society sent to the National Assembly earlier in the year.

“We are not surprised that the economy went into recession and moving towards that direction again, since as disclosed here, required knowledge from the experts is not being sought by the government,” said Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader.

Join the conversation

Opinions