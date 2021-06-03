Buhari will be judged by success on security, others – APC  | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday plots by some disgruntled Nigerians to bring down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government would fail.

The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this at a programme organised by the APC Professionals Forum in Abuja, said some individuals in the country are trying to discredit the government with the aim of bringing it down.

Akpanudoedehe, however, urged Nigerians not to judge the President based on blackmail.

He said: “Plans to bring down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will fail. Some disgruntled elements are trying to blackmail and discredit this government with the aim of bringing it down.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be judged by security and other achievements. We should not analyse the achievements of this government based on blackmail.

“Those who are heating up the polity so that people will believe there is insecurity are organising to bring down the government of the APC. We will bring them to book Insha Allah.”

The APC chieftain insisted that President Buhari has recorded huge success in the areas of infrastructural development, the fight against corruption, and the poverty reduction despite the challenges he met on ground in 2015.

