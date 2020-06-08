Buratai’s relocation to the North East has made ‘visible difference’ in fight against Boko Haram —Ndume

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, Ali Ndume, said on Monday the relocation of Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to the North East had significantly impacted the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents.

Ndume, who is disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State, said successes had been recorded by the troops since Buratai relocated to the region in April.

The senator added that what remained was the final uprooting of the insurgents in Lake Chad fringes, Sambisa forest and Mandara Mountain.

Ndume said:

“Definitely the coming of COAS has made a visible difference. He has taken a break after two months, to re-strategize because the remaining areas are delicate, because they are mixed with civilians being held hostage by the insurgents.

“The army needs to sort that out to avoid high-level collateral damage. They need to strategize for the last push.”

He said the recent sporadic attacks on soft targets by the insurgents were normal as they became desperate after being defeated by the military.

Ndume lamented the delay in releasing funds for military capital projects, adding that the military and other security agencies needed to be given all the needed support to discharge their assigned tasks.

“I don’t know what happened from Thursday that I left Abuja, but before Thursday you can quote me on that, no money has been released to the army as their capital allocation 2020 and we are in June.

“The president has been giving presidential orders on tackling insecurity but some people responsible for providing the army with funding are not responding. That’s what is baffling me,” the Senate committee chairman added.

