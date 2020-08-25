Burna Boy’s album ranks 54 on Billboard, becomes highest Nigerian album on music chart

The profile of popular Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is on a steady rise as his second album titled ‘Twice as Tall’ debuted at number 54 on Billboard 200 chart, thus emerging as the highest placed Nigerian album ever on the music ranking.

Billboard via a post shared on their verified Twitter page late on Monday disclosed that the album which has top American music executive Diddy, Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, listed as executive producers made a debut at number 54 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The platform which tracks sales and streams of albums within the American domain with the account [@BillboardCharts] wrote thus, “@burnaboy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on this week’s #Billboard200.”

READ ALSO: Burna Boy garners 14m listeners on Spotify, sets new monthly record

Burna Boy also continues to smash new records within weeks of the release of his album with the new collection also making a debut at number one on Billboard’s world album chart.

His latest album peaked at number 1 on UK Apple top albums, making him the first Nigerian artiste to achieve such and also got five million streams in just one hour after it dropped on the same platform.

The new album comprises a total of 15 exciting tracks and also features artists like; Naughty By Nature (NBN), Puff Daddy, Stormzy, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin and Youssou N’Dour.

Join the conversation

Opinions