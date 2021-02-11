Business
Businesses lament low patronage as COVID-19 dims Valentine’s Day celebration
Business outlets are counting their losses as Nigerians dim the lights on this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, a day set aside for lovers across the world to renew their acquaintances.
Ripples Nigeria visit to shopping malls and other retail outlets in Lagos revealed that shop owners are recording tepid sales despite adopting aggressive sales tactics, which include lowering their prices in a bid to lure shoppers.
The worst hits are stores selling cards, gift packs, perfume, flower, beauty items, and female wares.
Approximately 150 million Valentine’s Day cards exchanged hands annually, making the lovers’ day the second most popular card-sending holiday after Christmas.
Some mall operators who spoke with Ripples Nigeria expressed deep worries over the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions which has greatly reduced their sales this year’s celebration.
Others, however, expressed optimism that things would improve as the Valentine’s Day approaches.
“Usually, all my stock is booked well in advance before Valentine’s Day. But this year I have not secured a single booking, since last year, Nigerians seem to have held on to a frugal habit no thanks to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ademola Kunle, a shopkeeper.
“Business is really bad this year. Nigerians seem uninterested, even though the prices of most of our items did not go up because we still have old stocks. We just increased the price of our cards slightly from N150 to N200 and a flower which was N350 now costs N390.”
Even with an over 17 discounts on some selected items, Samuel Nwachukwu, another shop owner at a shopping mall in the Ikotun area of the state, said consumers are still not forthcoming.
READ ALSO: COVID-19- Lagos govt bans gathering of more than 50 persons
“We have more promos on wristwatches, just a slash in price because customers are now thinking smart. They are buying more wristwatches because they claimed it lasts longer than perfumes,” Nwachukwu added.
“For Valentine’s promo, we reduced the price of our Givenchy perfumes because they are old stock. The one that was sold for N25,000 is now N20,000. Givenchy for men was N23,500 but now costs N20,275 and Givenchy for women, which was N26,000 is N21,400 presently.
“Still, no customer is coming close to the perfume section. They just walk in to buy food items or toiletries.”
At other Malls and Flora shops in Lagos Island, Ikotun, Oshodi, Ejigbo and Ikeja, shop owners share similar stories.
A survey conducted by our correspondent showed that the prices of imported perfumes had shot up by about 25 percent.
At Mega Plaza, a bottle of Gucci perfume that sold for N36,000 in December now sells for N45, 000. Also, the Giorgio Beverly Hills perfume which sold for N12,000 around November now goes for N15, 000.
Jumai Alabi, a flower shopkeeper in CMS, told Ripples Nigeria that she dropped some of her inventories to as low as N1, 500.
According to her, some of these items normally sell for between N2, 500 and N4, 000 depending on the customers’ bargaining power.
“This time last year, I sold so many flowers with cards but this year is terrible. I have not sold any this year and I cannot discount my flowers like I usually do during Valentine’s because of the dollar,” she said sadly.
A clothes retailer, Victoria said her price drop is due to the low interest shown for expensive red dresses, which for her is unusual especially on Valentine’s Day.
But Naomi James expressed optimism that things would improve before the weekend.
She said: “Business hasn’t been great but hopefully by Friday or Saturday, even on Sunday, serious customers should start showing up. The price of our items increased slightly, the perfumes we sell for N10, 000 now go for N12, 000 because of the dollar problem. We will have discounts on some items for Valentine; this should attract more customers and increase our sales as well.”
At least 85 percent of consumers who spoke with Ripples Nigeria are indifferent about the Valentine celebration.
While some said they have low-key plans, others said the celebration is the least of their worries.
A resident in Ikotun area of Lagos, who simply gave his name as Chinedu said: “I’m not doing any Valentine’s shopping because I have more critical things to spend money on with the limited cash at my disposal.”
“Currently, I have needs that must be met and Valentine’s is definitely not one of them. COVID-19 has really impacted on my finance,” another respondent, Cynthia, declared emphatically.
Tayo, who lives in the Surulere area of Lagos, said: “My budget focuses on important things, especially now the price of everything is increasing and my salary is not. Valentine’s spending is a waste of resources.”
With prices of food items skyrocketing amid a dwindling income, mall operators can only hope that consumers will take advantage of their promotional offers to enjoy a memorable time with their loved ones as Valentine’s Day inches closer.
Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dismissed claims that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SDPC) under-reported two million barrels of crude in its oil production records between 2016 and 2018.
The DPR Spokesman, Paul Osu, who reacted to the report in a chat with journalists on Saturday, described the allegations as false and baseless.
The reports claimed that Shell had admitted the infraction and offered to refund the cost of the oil and pay a fine.
The shortfall, according to the reports, came from the Trans Niger Delta export pipeline which conveys an average of 150,000 barrels of Shell’s Bonny light crude blend to the export terminal.
READ ALSO: Shell says Nigerian operation becoming a headache after court order to pay Niger Delta farmers
But the DPR spokesman urged the public to disregard the reports.
He insisted that there was no such thing.
“There is absolutely nothing like that, kindly disregard,” Osu said.
The Media Relations Manager at Shell, Bamidele Odugbesan, also dismissed the report as false.
He described the reports as malicious and irresponsible and urged journalists to cross-check the matter with the DPR
Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy has incurred an additional N14.5 trillion debt in 2020, with an additional N10 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ways and means which will be converted to a 30-year loan facility.
Patience Oniha, director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), disclosed this at a virtual stakeholders’ meeting, on Thursday.
Nigeria’s public debt stock stood at N32.22trn as at September 30, 2020, according to figure published on DMO website. With the additional N10 trillion the debt stock of Africa’s largest economy is now N42 trillion.
This is a 53 percent increase from the N27.4 trillion as at December 2019.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to identify new taxes, expand VAT to grow revenue to GDP
“We have reached fairly advanced stage in the ways and means balances at the Central Bank,” Oniha said.
Ways and means is the government overdraft facility with the Central Bank, which the DMO has been trying to manage for some time, she explained.
“I think from 2018 we actively started looking at it and we are at that point where all we need is to finalise one term with the CBN and we are good to implement.
“The figure we worked on is about N10 trillion and it is going to be added to the debt stock. So far it is not added. It is not like credit that we negotiated, so it is an overdraft managed by the accountant general,” the DMO director-general said.
“So the process we are going through now will be structured. The offer we made to the CBN is to convert it to 30-year facility, you know, amortising. We will not have N10 trillion in one day to pay. So that will come unto the debt stock, that means if you add only that N10 trillion, we are already at N42 trillion using our September 2020 period. So that is another reason for the 40 percent debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.
Join the conversation
Nigerians to miss out on Twitter founder, Dorsey, Jay Z’s $23m bitcoin investment
Nigerians – both users and startups – involved in cryptocurrency will lose out on a new Bitcoin investment which Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey and American rapper, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter plan to channel into African countries and India.
Jay Z and Dorsey joined forces to set up a bitcoin trust to provide financial support for the development of bitcoin in Africa and India.
The collaboration between both entrepreneurs comes amid growing acceptance of cryptocurrency among citizens in Nigeria and other African countries.
The new fund vehicle established by Dorsey and Jay Z is called Btrust, with ‘B’ taking the shape of the bitcoin logo.
In a statement released by Dorsey through his Twitter account, it was disclosed that 500 bitcoins will be donated into Btrust.
Dorsey and Jay Z will not be involved in the operation of Btrust, which will house the 500 bitcoin (which is about $23 million).
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Btrust will be set up as a blind irrevocable trust.
“JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us”, the statement reads.
Although, Dorsey didn’t name the time for the investment vehicle to kickoff, but with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies still in effect until further notice, it’s unlikely for Nigeria to be a beneficiary of the investment, as banks already began to close accounts of individuals and companies involved in cryptocurrency in the past years.
At a time governments in South Africa, Ghana and Kenya are either supporting the bitcoin community with measures that could reduce risk involved or leaving bitcoin stakeholders to operate without government restrictions, the Nigerian government, through the CBN, has been clamping down on bitcoin exchanges and users in the country.
READ ALSO: Binance founder gives Nigerians two options after CBN ban on bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies
Nigeria is the largest market for bitcoin in Africa and second in the world on Paxful as of December 2020, but the CBN had stated that banks should shutdown cryptocurrency accounts.
This makes it difficult for investment like that of Dorsey and Jay Z to be infused into Nigerian market.
This is the argument of cryptocurrency stakeholders when the CBN banned the digital assets, with many stating that the ban will prevent local and foreign investment in the Nigerian market.
Tech funder, Victor Asemota, had been critical of the directive. The Senate on Thursday, also criticized the CBN, summoning the Apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele to the upper chamber for questioning.
Meanwhile, Dorsey also revealed in his statement that to hit the ground running, “We need 3 board members to start.” He tweeted, while accompanying his comment with a form for individuals interested in joining the Btrust team.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan….
