COVID-19- Lagos govt bans gathering of more than 50 persons

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 50 persons in the state.

The governor, who announced this while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in Lagos, however, added that religious organizations are exempted from the directive.

He added that the order was in line with the new COVID-19 safety protocols signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said: “The state government has observed with dismay the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of COVID-19 infection.

“We particularly note that some event centres have been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard.

“This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50 percent capacity of the space.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed that violation of the provisions of the presidential regulations on COVID-19 attracts a fine, six months imprisonment, or both.

He added: “Our enforcement agencies have been appropriately tasked to ensure maximum compliance.

“All Lagosians are enjoined to continue to observe all laid down guidelines and protocols issued by both the state and Federal Governments for the effective containment and treatment of the COVID-19.”

