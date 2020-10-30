CAF President, Ahmad, goes into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for Covid-19, and has gone into self-isolation.

This was announced by the communications department of the continental football body on Friday.

Ahmad’s isolation will last two weeks at his hotel, according to the statement.

His most recent official trip was to Morocco last week for the Confederation Cup during which he also signed CAF’s partnership agreement with the representatives of International Center for Sport Security (ICSS) on Saturday October 24.

The partnership is one that will see ICSS boost safety, security, integrity, and youth empowerment in African football through CAF member associations.

Ahmad returned to CAF headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday just as news of FIFA president, Gianni Infantino’s Covid-19 positive status had been confirmed the previous day.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid19 protocol. Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel,” said Communications Director, Alexandre Siewe, in a statement.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”

Ahmad is currently bidding for a second term in office as president of the African football governing body.

