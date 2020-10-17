Calls for reformation of police a low hanging fruit that can be a catalyst –NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has stated that calls for the reformation of the police is a low hanging fruit but it can be a catalyst to institutional reform in Nigeria.

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, who made the comments on Friday during a courtesy visit by some members of Diaspora Youths Group to her office in Abuja said that the voices of Nigerian youths protesting police brutality have been heard by government and results will be achieved soon.

Dabiri-Erewa also told the group to give the government the opportunity and chance to serve Nigerians.

“I commend the Nigerian youths for demonstrating that we are a united nation, and that what binds us together is deeper than what separates us, the government is proud of you for standing with one voice to speak against what you call police brutality.

“I think your call for the reformation of the police is a low hanging fruit but it can be a catalyst to institutional reform in Nigeria.

“Also, a catalyst to demanding the best of ourselves, a catalyst to be on the part of building the true Nigeria of our dreams and I believe so.

“We have heard your cry and the government will still continue to listen to you, this problem did not start with Muhammandu Buhari’s administration but I am very optimistic that it will be solved in this administration,’’ she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also appealed to all Nigerian youths to remain non-violent while protesting by looking to the future to be better, “even the Inspector-General of Police said that nobody should be harassed or killed because you are protesting, but let your protest be violence free’’.

She also urged the group to use the same zeal to fight corruption by saying we want great things to happen in our great country Nigeria.

