CAN cautions Nigerian govt on rehabilitation of terrorists

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday cautioned the Federal Government against the rehabilitation of terrorists, saying the move would undermine the fight against insecurity.

In a statement issued by its National Secretary-General, Joseph Daramola, the Christian body said the people terrorizing the country under the guise of religion deserve capital punishment.

It blamed the country’s security challenges on the thoughtless decision by the government to reintegrate repentant terrorists into the society.

The federal government had in 2020 commenced moves to rehabilitate the repentant terrorists in the North-East under its De-radicalisation, Disarmament, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programmes.

The statement read: “We call on the Federal Government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive.

“It is these pseudo-Muslims who are slaughtering fellow human beings and who burn down worship and market places, all in the name of God who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance.

“The CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of the NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council.”

