Organised labour demands review of workers’ salaries

The Organised Labour on Sunday demanded a general review for civil servants’ salaries due to the current economic situation in the country.

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, made the demand during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebrations in Abuja.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC collaborated on the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration.

The TUC chief stressed the need for the government to review the salaries of civil servants, police, armed forces, and paramilitary personnel because of the high cost of living in the country.

He said: “We demand an upward review of the salary of core civil servants, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, members of our armed forces and paramilitary agencies who make huge sacrifices to keep us safe.”

Olaleye commended President Muhammadu Buhari for promising a pay rise for teachers and police officers in Nigeria.

He urged relevant government agencies and parastatals to ensure implementation of the pay rise after approval by the President.

