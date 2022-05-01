News
Organised labour demands review of workers’ salaries
The Organised Labour on Sunday demanded a general review for civil servants’ salaries due to the current economic situation in the country.
The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, made the demand during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebrations in Abuja.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC collaborated on the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration.
The TUC chief stressed the need for the government to review the salaries of civil servants, police, armed forces, and paramilitary personnel because of the high cost of living in the country.
READ ALSO:Obaseki approves N40,000 minimum wage for Edo workers
He said: “We demand an upward review of the salary of core civil servants, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, members of our armed forces and paramilitary agencies who make huge sacrifices to keep us safe.”
Olaleye commended President Muhammadu Buhari for promising a pay rise for teachers and police officers in Nigeria.
He urged relevant government agencies and parastatals to ensure implementation of the pay rise after approval by the President.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...