CAN decries bloodshed in Nigeria, demands concrete action on insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State on Wednesday decried the increasing bloodshed in the state and other parts of the country.

The Christian body was reacting to the killing of an unspecified number of people in Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train by bandits.

In a statement issued by its chairman in the state, John Hayab, CAN urged the state and Federal Governments to live up to their responsibilities by ensuring the security of lives and properties in the country.

The statement read: “Sadly, mourning is now an everyday ordeal in Kaduna even though we have a sitting government with huge security votes disbursed monthly.

“Besides, the train attack further amplifies the vulnerability Kaduna people and what everyone who does business in the state faces due to the rise in banditry and terrorism.

“CAN and all well-meaning folks have cried that Kaduna residents and visitors across ethnic and religious divides live in fear everywhere and all the time, following the dread bandits have demonstrated that they have more audacity and are stronger than that of the government of the day.

“Even though banditry is a heinous crime, the bandits appear to have evolved an extended network for intelligence gathering and planning on how to fulfill their mission of terrorising innocent citizens.

“On the contrary, the resilience of the government and her intelligence gathering happens to be more about settling scores with forest foes.

“Accordingly, CAN calls on the federal government to deploy everything at her disposal to crush the bandits who have had a field day in Kaduna and elsewhere in Nigeria, bringing grieving for the kidnapped or killed to a complete stop.”

