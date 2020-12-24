Car thief says he took to robbery to raise money to feature Davido, Runtown in musical video

An up and coming musician arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing a car, has confessed that he took to robbery to raise money to feature Davido and Runtown in his musical album.

The 23-year-old suspect, Dare Williams, was arrested was said to have connived with one Bethel Chukwuocha, 18, to snatch a Toyota Corolla car from its driver, Clement Aniegbe, a car hailing service operator.

According to the police, Williams, a student of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, and Chukwuocha, had ordered the ride to take them from Lekki to Gbagada area of the Lagos Mainland.

However, while on their way to their supposed destination, the suspects threatened the driver with a knife and carted away his car and mobile phone.

During his interrogation, Williams was said to have told the police that his quest to get money to feature the super stars in his album led him into robbery, adding that his plan was to sell the car for N1 million and use the money to advance his music career.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspects on Tuesday, December 22, said they would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

