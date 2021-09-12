CELEB GIST: Jim Iyke, Obi Cubana on Uche’s chopping board, plus Bubu’s dress sense. More…

Reno Omokri urges Buhari to employ BBNaija host, Ebuka, as Special Adviser on fashion

Former Presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri has urged Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari to employ Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as his Special Adviser on fashion.

Reno Omokri joined several trolls on social media to mock Buhari’s outfit during his recent visit to Imo State.

Sharing a collage of both Ebuka and Buhari’s photo on the microblogging site, Twitter, Reno Omokri insinuated that Buhari failed to appear smart in the apparel he wore compared to the media personality, Ebuka.

Ebuka has been described as one of the most fashionable men in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He is renowned for making tongues wag with his outfits.

Reno Omokri who served as a media aide to the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged the Nigerian President to employ the services of Ebuka.

Reno wrote;

”Kuku just appoint Ebuka as your Special Adviser on Fashion. E get why!”

Uche Maduagwu trolls Jim Iyke again, makes snide remarks about Obi Cubana, Zubby Michael

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has once again taken a swipe at his senior colleague, Jim Iyke several weeks after he was confronted by the ‘Nollywood bad boy’.

In the new video that surfaced on social media, Maduagwu described socialite, Obi Cubana alongside his colleagues, Jim Iyke and Zubby Michael as’ ‘Noisemakers Association of Naija”

The Nollywood actor stated that he makes money and that money doesn’t make him.

Sharing the video on social media, he wrote;

”I do not make noise like Zubby or Obi cubana and Jim Iyke, noise makers association of naija, I make money, real money”

Watch the video below.

Actress Nkechi Blessing vows never to leave ‘cheating’ husband

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has vowed never to leave her husband even if he cheats on her.

Nkechi Blessing made this known on her Instagram page.

The actress further denigrated those who give relationship advice telling others not to tolerate a cheating partner or spouse. She was surreptitiously addressing the self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro.

The actress further dropped a comment on her post to insist that she can never leave her husband no matter what even if he is cheating on her.

“The thing weak me. So cus my husband cheated I will leave him? Please to where exactly,” she wrote.

Rapper Dan Sur becomes first person to get gold chains surgically implanted in the head

Mexican recording artiste, Dan Sur has become the first person to have gold chains as hair after he surgically implanted them into his scalp.

The multi-talented rapper and producer, 23, has been showing off his maverick new headpiece to his near two million followers on social media.

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in one of his posts which was written in Spanish.

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.

“This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

Watch the video below.

Hunchbacked Tanzanian politician walks down the aisle with the love of his life against all odds

Tanzanian politician, Petro Itozya Magoti, an assistant secretary at the Chama Chama Mapinduzi party (CCM), has gotten married to his heart-throb, Joyce.

The Tanzanian politician has been trending online since he took to social media to eulogize his wife, Joyce Magoti. Despite being hunchbacked, Petro revealed that he found true love in his new wife and he is prepared to spend the rest of his life with her.

In what was dubbed “the National Wedding”, Magoti and Joyce walked down the aisle in an exquisite ceremony that was attended by top Tanzanian officials and celebrities.

The politician celebrated his new marriage, adding that he was lucky to love and be loved due to his physical condition.

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage,” Magoti wrote.

Read his statement below.

Comedian Bovi slams entitled people, compares them to ‘hungry dogs’

Nigerian comedian, Bovi disclosed various ways to deal with entitled people. In his Instagram stories, the renowned comic actor and standup comedian made allusions to a ‘hungry dog’.

Bovi in his Instastories post on Friday, September 10 stated that not every dog suffering needs to be fed as some just need strength to bite.

He wrote;

“Don’t feed every hungry dog that you see suffering. Some just need strength to bite.”

It is uncertain who the popular comedian was referring to, however, he buttressed upon the issue of entitlement which has become a prevalent topic on social media in recent times.

In a follow-up post, Bovi elaborated further, stating that the entitlement mentality is a spirit which rears its head when people mistake their privileges as rights.

Read Bovi’s statement below.

