Charly Boy gives nuggets for a successful marriage | Ripples Nigeria

A couple of months ago, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy celebrated his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife, Diane Oputa.

In a recent post on Instagram, the entertainment maverick and activist revealed that his marriage has not been all sweet and rosy, however, he has been able to attain a certain level of understanding.

Speaking with his audience, he said every marriage has its issues, including his.

Sharing a photo he took with his wife Diane also known as Lady D, he wrote:

Some people think to say marriage na moimoi.

How dem fit know say no be everybody God create go marry.

I don swim many rivers for dis

my 40sometin year marriage.

Don’t for one minute think our marriage is made in heaven. It has been through Hell many times over, we still dey patch am, e still dey leak.

We have our issues, problems, and challenges. (never for public consumption)

We disagree on many things smtimes.

The ONLY Thing we basically Agree on, is never to give up on each other.

We both go die here I think

Biko enjoy ur weekend for marriage is management.

May God bless your Union too.

