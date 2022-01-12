Chelsea beat Tottenham to reach Carabao Cup final

Chelsea defeated their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate to berth a place in the final of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues had clinched a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last month, before sealing a 1-0 win away at Spurs on Wednesday night.

An 18th-minute goal by Antonio Rudiger gave the Thomas Tuchel side the win, sealing a home and away semifinal victories.

Two penalties and a goal were ruled out for Tottenham after the Video Assistant Referee checks.

The other semifinal clash between Arsenal and Liverpool is yet to be played due to coronavirus outbreak last month.

But both sides have now been scheduled to play the first leg of the tie on Thursday.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, who are currently representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal will also be without quartet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey.

