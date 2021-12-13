Sports
Chelsea to face Lille as PSG battle Madrid in UCL last 16. See full redone draw
Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against Lille in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The Champions League knockout stage draw was done earlier on Monday but was later declared void by UEFA following an admin error.
The entire draw was redone and the Blues, who had earlier been paired with Lille, got themselves again into the tie.
Paris Saint-Germain had been drawn against Manchester United, but are now to play against Real Madrid while the Red Devils got paired with Atletico Madrid this time.
Read Also: SportsBusiness: Major cash boost for Chelsea following UCL triumph, Man City not left out
The first leg actions of the ties are billed for February 15 and 16, while the second leg actions will take place on March 8 and 9.
The Full Draw
Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City
Benfica v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
Villarreal v Juventus
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid
