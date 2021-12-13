Chelsea to face Lille as PSG battle Madrid in UCL last 16. See full redone draw

Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against Lille in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Champions League knockout stage draw was done earlier on Monday but was later declared void by UEFA following an admin error.

The entire draw was redone and the Blues, who had earlier been paired with Lille, got themselves again into the tie.

Paris Saint-Germain had been drawn against Manchester United, but are now to play against Real Madrid while the Red Devils got paired with Atletico Madrid this time.

Read Also: SportsBusiness: Major cash boost for Chelsea following UCL triumph, Man City not left out

The first leg actions of the ties are billed for February 15 and 16, while the second leg actions will take place on March 8 and 9.

The Full Draw

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villarreal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now