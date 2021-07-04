Children playing on football field detonated IEDs in Kaduna – Police

The Kaduna State police command has said children playing on a football field unknowingly detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that rocked a community in the state on Saturday.

At least one child was killed and two others seriously wounded in a blast that occurred in Badarawa area of Kaduna metropolis on Saturday evening.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, who briefed journalists on the incident on Sunday, said the IEDs were concealed in three bottles of popular children’s Juice (Viju Milk).

He said: “Three children picked up the bottles but unknown to them, they contained explosive substance. The children started playing football with the bottles, as a result two of the bottles exploded and injured the three children.

“The victims were however rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where one of them died due to injuries he sustained from the explosion.

“One of the victims was treated and discharged, while the third child is still receiving treatment.

“The command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device with a view to apprehending those responsible for this heinous act.”

