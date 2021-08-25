CHOLERA: Kogi confirms eight deaths, 129 cases

The Kogi State government on Wednesday confirmed 129 cases of cholera and eight deaths in the state.

The state’s Epidemiologist, Dr. Austin Ojotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja, said the cholera outbreak was recorded in Kogi, Bassa, Lokoja, Ankpa, and Kabba -Bunu local government areas of the state.

He added that the cases were recorded between February and August.

Ojotu said: “Seven communities were affected in the aforementioned council areas with 129 cases.

“66 cases were recorded in three communities in Kogi, Lokoja, and Ankpa local government areas where all the eight deaths were also recorded.

“These are border communities with hard to reach terrains.

“It is important to mention at this point that most of the deaths occurred before the reports got to the local government/state authorities.

“Our findings also revealed that majority of the deaths in all the outbreaks occurred at home.”

