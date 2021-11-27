Chukwueze scores but Barca beat Villarreal for Xavi’s first win as boss

Xavi picked up his first win as Barcelona manager on Saturday after his side defeated Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga.

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in the 3-1 defeat to the home side.

Chukwueze leveled for Villarreal in the 75th minute after Barca had opened the scoring in the 48th minute through Frankie de Jong.

With the game moving towards a draw, an 86th-minute effort by Memphis Depay who controlled the ball with a silky touch before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting the ball in.

Barca scored yet again in injury time through Phillippe Coutinho’s penalty after he tripped inside the box on 93 minutes.

The Brazilian’s shot squeezed into the bottom corner, getting there just before the goalkeeper’s glove.

