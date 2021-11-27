Sports
EPL: Liverpool cruise past Southampton after Arsenal beat Newcastle United
Liverpool put up a suberb performance
at Anfield on Saturday as they cruised past Southampton in the Premier League.
The Reds moved up to second in the league, one point behind leaders Chelsea.
Diogo Jota scored twice for the hosts, and the other scorers were Thiago Alcántara and Virgil van Dijk.
Read Also: BREAKING… Man Utd sack manager Solskjaer after Watford humiliation
In another Premier League encounter earlier on Saturday, Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0.
The victory leaves Eddie Howe’s Newcastle bottom of the league as they have been without a win this season.
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were the goalscorers for the Gunners.
In other games, Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 and Wolverhampton Wanderers played a goalless draw with Norwich.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...