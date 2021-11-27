EPL: Liverpool cruise past Southampton after Arsenal beat Newcastle United

Liverpool put up a suberb performance

at Anfield on Saturday as they cruised past Southampton in the Premier League.

The Reds moved up to second in the league, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Diogo Jota scored twice for the hosts, and the other scorers were Thiago Alcántara and Virgil van Dijk.

Read Also: BREAKING… Man Utd sack manager Solskjaer after Watford humiliation

In another Premier League encounter earlier on Saturday, Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-0.

The victory leaves Eddie Howe’s Newcastle bottom of the league as they have been without a win this season.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were the goalscorers for the Gunners.

In other games, Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 and Wolverhampton Wanderers played a goalless draw with Norwich.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now