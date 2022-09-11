Comedian Sabinus escapes unhurt after drunk driver rammed into his new Mercedes

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Sabinus has been involved in a car accident.

According to several reports, the comedian was driving on Sunday in Lagos in his newly acquired Mercedes Benz when a drunk driver rammed into his car.

The car could be seen from pictures taken at the scene to be damaged.

Fortunately, the comedian did not sustain any serious injuries. Reacting after the incident, Sabinus stated, “God is in charge. We will get a new car”.

