Comedian Sabinus sues Peak Milk, Gala, demands N1.1bn for alleged intellectual theft

Award-winning Nigerian comedian Sabinus, real name Chukwuemeka Emmanuel has reportedly slammed the beverage company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc with a lawsuit of N1 billion (one billion naira) for the alleged unauthorised use of his trademark slogan ‘something hooge’.

In another development he also reportedly slammed a lawsuit against UAC Foods demanding for N100 million.

In a pre-suit notice dated May 27 2022, and signed by his lead counsel Mr Stanley Alieke, the content creator demanded a payment of N500m for the alleged unauthorised use of his intellectual property and another 500m for damages for the “emotional, physical, psychological and mental trauma our client has suffered for the trademark theft and the infringement of his intellectual rights property”.

In the notice, the comedian pointed out that a company, Friesland Food Wamco Nigerian PLC, used his trademarked slogan “Something Hooge” to advertise and promote their product, Peak Milk.

The document reads:

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product”

Read also :Transvestite Bobrisky threatens to arrest comedian, Oga Sabinus, for calling him ‘senior man’

It continued, “The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularised by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights.”

In another development, the comedian also demanded a sum of N100 million from UAC Foods for the use of his animated image in an advert for the Gala sausage roll.

The notice dated 25th of May reads, “Your company UAC Food Ltd. has been using the brand picture and other intellectual properties of Sabinus to make adverts for your Gala sausage roll without the consent or authorization of our clients,” another notice read.

“You made a post on your verified Instagram handle (gala sausage roll), on the 23rd of May, 2022 with the picture of our client. The post which was a cartoon of our client was captioned ‘the way I calculate everything in my life’.

“We demand that you pay our client the sum of one hundred million Naira (N100m) for the use of the picture which is the average fee our client charges for his picture to be used for adverts and promotions.”

