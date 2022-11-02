Comedian Trevor Noah tutors Elon Musk on how to make Twitter profitable

The host of Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has advised the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, on how he can make a profit on the newly acquired social media platform, Twitter.

Noah, who delivered his monologue at the Daily Show in Atlanta, Georgia, spoke about Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

He referred to his fellow South African as “the guy who always looks like a ghost.

The comedian said: “For months now, Musk has said that he wanted to own Twitter. And the reason he wanted to own Twitter is that he wanted to make sure that it’s a haven for free speech… because let’s be honest, up until now, you know, people have really held back on Twitter. I always find myself scrolling and thinking, what do you really think? Why are you so reserved, sir?!”

Noah also cited reports which claimed that within the first 12 hours of Musk’s ownership of Twitter, the use of the N-word on the platform jumped by about 500 per cent as racist trolls emboldened by Musk’s takeover giddily tested the limits of what they could say.



After a chorus of loud boos from the crowd, he added: “You don’t know! Who knows what it is? It could be racist, yeah. It could be….[People] feel free and feel emboldened to say it now. Or it could be Black people watching Elon take over like, ‘This n—-.’”

He also addressed Musk’s announcement that he would be charging Twitter users $8 a month for a blue verification checkmark.

“Because I guess he’s hoping that everyone else on Twitter will make terrible financial decisions like he did. With eight dollars a month, you can subscribe to Netflix, you can get Paramount+, you can get Hulu… or you can pay so that people verify that they’re actually shitting on you,” the comedian concluded.

Watch the segment below.

