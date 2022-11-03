Yul Edochie claims God has called him to become a minister

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has explained in a video shared via his YouTube page that God has called him to become a minister.

The Nollywood actor revealed he had a calling to become a minister of God “many years ago” but felt it was not the right time.

Edochie said the calling has become strong in recent times. The actor added that he has realised that God made him successful so he can use the fame to promote the gospel and touch lives.

The movie star also said he believes God gave him a second chance to live and preach the gospel after he “miraculously” escaped death in a “ghastly auto crash” in 2019.

“I have a calling to serve God and be his minister of God. I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to preach the word of God through action. I have had this calling a long time ago actually, many years ago,” he said.

“But I always felt the time had not come or the timing wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come. God has blessed me in this life and by the grace of God, I have become one of the biggest and most celebrated actors in Nigeria and Africa.

“I have realised God lifted me as an actor so I can become one of his ministers and use that fame to preach the word of God. My purpose in life is to become a minister of God and touch lives.”

Edochie said he will not quit acting as a pastor but would ensure his projects align with God’s word.

Listen to his speech below.

