Committee implores PDP to set aside percentage of elective posts for women, youth | Ripples Nigeria

Committee implores PDP to set aside percentage of elective posts for women, youth
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 Elections Review Committee, has urged the party to set aside certain percentage of elective and appointive offices for youths and women in 2023.
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Committee, said this when he presented the committee’s report at the party national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, March 18.
“In line with the generational and gender shifts all over the globe and the emergence of a new generation of Nigerians, the party should set aside, certain percentage of elective and appointive offices, for youths and women in future elections,” he said.
Mohammed said although there were agitations for the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to certain zones, the committee recommended that every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election.
“In line with certain unwritten conventions of the nation’s history, many people think that, for fairness and equity, the North East and South East that have had the shortest stints at the presidency, should be given special consideration, in choosing the presidential flag bearer for 2023 election.
“While we admit that this is a strong argument, we should not lose sight of the fact that Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country.
“Moreover, the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader, with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire.
READ ALSO: 2023: PDP may dump zoning, throw presidential ticket open to all
“Therefore, we think that every Nigerian, from every part of the country, should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate, through a credible primary election; as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process, for the country,” he said.
Mohammed added: “The summary of our report is that the party must promote practices that will deepen democracy, promote national unity and inspire greater faith in our country.
“This is especially, among youths and the several stakeholder groups yearning for inclusion.
“In short, the party should advocate for genuine restructuring that fosters decentralisation, engenders national unity, guarantees security of lives and properties of all Nigerians no matter where they reside in the country.’’
Mr Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, while receiving the report described it as a road map to 2023 general election.
“I have no doubt in my mind that your report will form the bedrock of our party’s plan ahead of 2023 general election.
“The National Working Committee (NWC) is going to study and analyse your report meticulously and come up with a position that will be beneficial to the party.
“The PDP is putting no stone unturned to ensure it regains federal power and this report is going to be the take off point and keystone to our subsequent actions ahead of 2023,’’ he said.
