Communications ministry targets 45% ICT contribution to Nigeria’s GDP

Nigeria’s digital economy through virtual payments, e-commerce and other digital services is capable of contributing 45 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami says.

Pantami, who was represented by Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), at a National Dialogue on Telecoms and ICT sector in Nigeria held Thursday in Abuja said the second quarter of the National Bureau of Statistics observed that information and communications technology contributed 17.83% to the GDP.

Mr Pantami believes technology and synergies will play a pivotal role in the expansion of the digital economy as well as how people leverage opportunities and surmount obstacles.

“Emerging technology, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention across the globe and is enhancing the lives of people. This is why we have a pillar that focuses on it.

“The need for partnerships in the development of a vibrant digital economy cannot be overemphasised.

“This explains why we always partner with stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem in the development of policies and regulatory instruments as well as in the implementation of initiatives,” he said.

Danbatta affirmed that the NCC was passionate about increasing the expansion of the telecommunications sector.

“We will leave no stone unturned. We will not rest on our oars until we achieve our goals. We have our job cut out for us and we will start with broadband because that is the key to touching the lives of every Nigerian.”

He disclosed that NCC aspires to deepen broadband penetration to between 70 to 90% by 2025 in conformity with the new target in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025.

“We want to continue to protect consumers and ensure they have value for their money.

“More importantly, we will continue to support and fast-track the digital economy drive of the Federal Government of Nigeria and this has led to the creation of a Digital Economy Department in the commission,” he said.

