'Condemnation not enough', Falana-led coalition slams Nigerian govt over rising insurgency | Ripples Nigeria

 'Condemnation not enough', Falana-led coalition slams Nigerian govt over rising insurgency
‘Condemnation not enough’, Falana-led coalition slams Nigerian govt over rising insurgency

54 mins ago

femi Falana

The series of insurgent and bandit attacks especially across the Northern region has elicited a response from the Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of labour and civil society organisations.

According to the ASCAB, it is time for the federal governemnt to move beyond empty promises and condemnations while working towards eliminating this scourge.

This came in the wake of gunmen attacks on the Greenfield University community which culminated in the abduction of some students.

Three of the abducted students were later found dead on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

In reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “barbaric” killings while expressing his condolences with families of the victims.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, Femi Falana, the ASCAB interim chairman, explained that official condemnation is not sufficient to address the lingering security crisis in the country.

He said urgent steps are needed to ensure the rescue of students abducted from Greenfield University, Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, and Government Girls’ Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

“Our hearts go to the parents and family members of the students who have been brutally murdered by one of the several gangs of bandits operating without any serious challenge in many states in the North West Zone,” he said.

“As usual, both the federal government and the Kaduna state government have perfunctorily condemned the reckless killing of the students. The official condemnation is not enough.

“The governments must take urgent steps to rescue the remaining students of the Greenfield University and other abducted students who are currently languishing in the illegal custody of bandits and terrorists, including the Chibok and Dapchi girls.”

