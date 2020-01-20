Confident Obaseki says his re-election is certain

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki beat his chest with a boast on Sunday in Lagos, saying his reelection as governor is a certainty.

The governor, who is having a running battle with his predecessor and former boss, Adams Oshiomhole stated this while speaking with indigenes of the state resident in Lagos.

According to him, his focus is not on his reelection but on how to serve the people because God has assured him of victory on account of his achievements and commitment in serving the people of Edo State.

Continuing, Obaseki declared that his energy was geared towards developing the economy of Edo State, with the aim of making it the most prosperous in Nigeria in the next 30 years, adding that the state, before now, lacked visionary leadership and shortage of resources.

He said: “Politicians are only concerned about the next election. But for us, we are not thinking about the next election because by the grace of God, that is spoken to already.

“We are thinking about the next generation; where will Edo be in the year 2050? How will it be positioned by 2050? How will we overtake Lagos by 2050? It is possible.”

