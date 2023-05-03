Copyright society boss, Ayilaran reacts to new copyright law enacted by Buhari

The CEO of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) Mayo Ayilaran has reacted to the new Copyright Act 2022 which has been enacted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayilaran in a statement issued on Tuesday, thanked Buhari for deeming it fit to give to the creative industry a parting gift in the form of a new copyright law which has long been in the pipeline.

According to Ayilaran, the recently signed copyright law for the creative industry in Nigeria is a worthy parting gift from President Buhari.

“We have received with joy and heart filled with gratitude the new Copyright Act 2022, which you recently signed for the creative industry in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We most sincerely thank you for this, as a parting from Your Excellency.”

He also thanked Buhari for the impact his administration has had on the creative sector in the last seven years which he said had positively strengthened and repositioned the creative sector.

“Nigerian music, movies, literary works and artworks among others, are now ranked among the best across the world and yielding multimillion dollars for our creators” Mr. Ayilaran stated.

