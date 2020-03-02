CORONAVIRUS: Indonesia announces first 2 cases, Iran records 11 more deaths

Health authorities in Indonesia have recorded its first two cases of coronavirus which has spread across the globe as governments are stepping up efforts to contain infections from the outbreak.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus and are in hospital as the cases were confirmed after a Chinese tourist who was confirmed to have the infection returned from the holiday island of Bali.

In Iran, health authorities speaking on state radio said it has recorded 11 more deaths including that of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, a member of the Expediency Council, who died after contracting the coronavirus.

Other prominent members infected in the country include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar and Iraj Harirchi, head of the country’s task force on COVID-19.

The leader of a church linked to about half of South Korea’s more than 4,000 coronavirus cases apologised for the spread of the virus

“I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people on behalf of the members,” Shincheonji head Lee Man-hee told reporters in Gapyeong in a breaking voice.

