Buhari would’ve tagged coronavirus greatest tragedy in world history if cows were affected —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for not addressing a national broadcast over coronavirus confirmation in Nigeria.

The deadly disease was confirmed in Nigeria last week when an Italian tested positive to it in Lagos.

Many Nigerians had expected that President Buhari would address Nigerians in a national broadcast over the existence of the disease in Nigeria.

But that is yet to be seen from the President, who in a press statement through Garba Shehu, one his media spokesman, asked Nigerians not to ‘panic’.

This came after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lambasted him, wondering when he would make a public address on the dreaded disease.

In his response to Buhari’s failure to make an address, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Twitter handle-@reakFFK, Monday morning:

“If cows had been the ones affected by #coronavirus & were dying all over the world Buhari would have done a national broadcast by now & told us that what we are facing is the greatest tragedy in world history. Which type of leader puts the lives of cows before that of human beings?”

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains one of the fiercest critics of Buhari.

