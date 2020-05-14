CORONAVIRUS: Kaduna releases 60 more Almajiris from isolation

The government of Kaduna State has announced the release of 60 more Almajiris from isolation center after their Coronavirus test results returned negative.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in the state, Hafsat Baba, on Wednesday.

He said the state Health Ministry certified the 60 Almajiris COVID-19 free after they were quarantined for 14 days following their evacuation from other states.

The commissioner, added that the 60 almajirai had been allowed to reunite with their families.

