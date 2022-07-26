Politics
Court adjourns suit challenging PDP governorship primary in Zamfara to July 29
The Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the suit challenging credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Zamfara to July 29.
Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu adjourned the hearing in the suit following the substitution of the defendant’s lead counsel.
He said the court would sit on July 29, July 30, and July 31 for speedy hearing in the case.
Read also:Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth
Three governorship aspirants are challenging the emergence of Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare as the PDP governorship candidate in the primary election held in the state on May 25.
The plaintiffs – Dr. Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Alhaji Wadatau Madawaki and Hafiz Nahuche – asked the court to nullify the election conducted by a PDP committee led by Alhaji Adamu Maina-Waziri, over alleged irregularities.
The PDP, the party chairman in Zamfara, Col. Bala Mande (retd), Lawal-Dare, the committee, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.
