Court convicts PDP chieftains over attempt to influence 2015 election

Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Bauchi, has sentenced two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya, to two years in prison each over an attempt to influence the 2015 presidential election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the two men on a two-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N142.2 million.

Gamawa and Gadiya were first arraigned on June 4, 2018, and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018, on a two-count charge for allegedly receiving the money to influence the outcome of the election in Bauchi State.

The defendants, however, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the duo were convicted on March 2.

Uwujaren said: “In the well-considered judgement that lasted more than three hours, Justice Dikko reviewed the facts of the case and the submissions of counsel and arrived at the conclusion that the prosecution proved the cases against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt on count one and convicted them as charged. He however discharged and acquitted the second defendant on count two.”

The sentences are to run concurrently from March 2.

