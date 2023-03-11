News
Court convicts PDP chieftains over attempt to influence 2015 election
Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Bauchi, has sentenced two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya, to two years in prison each over an attempt to influence the 2015 presidential election.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the two men on a two-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N142.2 million.
Gamawa and Gadiya were first arraigned on June 4, 2018, and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018, on a two-count charge for allegedly receiving the money to influence the outcome of the election in Bauchi State.
The defendants, however, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
READ ALSO: Peace Accord with Jonathan enabled peaceful conduct of 2015 elections – Buhari
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the duo were convicted on March 2.
Uwujaren said: “In the well-considered judgement that lasted more than three hours, Justice Dikko reviewed the facts of the case and the submissions of counsel and arrived at the conclusion that the prosecution proved the cases against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt on count one and convicted them as charged. He however discharged and acquitted the second defendant on count two.”
The sentences are to run concurrently from March 2.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...