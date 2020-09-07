Court grants suspects in Edo Assembly invasion bail

Seven suspects arrested in connection with the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly have been granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each.

The assembly was invaded on the 6th of August, 2020.

The suspects, Wilfred Ogbewe, 52, Igbinobono Collins, 26, Salami Osayomore, 25, Odion Osayande, 23, Morgan Uwanboe, 47, Ifeoluwa Oladele, 36, and Agbonrere Festus, 25 were charged with the alleged invasion of the state House of Assembly premises in Benin, in a manner that caused a breach of peace.

Trial judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwoba, also ordered the suspects to produce one surety each in like sum, who must be gainfully employed and reside within the curt’s jurisdiction, while adjourning till Sept 8 to rule on the application for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns seven suspects over alleged invasion of Edo Assembly

Matthias Obayuwana, representing the applicants, told the court that the motion was aimed at enforcing the fundamental rights to liberty and personal dignity, freedom from the cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of the applicants by the police authorities.

He also submitted that the applicants were arrested while performing their lawful duties as Members of the state Vigilante group who were at the Assembly complex at the instance of State Government to protect the place from being vandalized by hoodlums on that fateful day, adding that the applicants were arrested by a team of policemen led by SP Dahiru Ibrahim and taken to Force Headquarters Abuja where they were tortured and detained under the unfavourable condition without food.

Join the conversation

Opinions