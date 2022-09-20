Court nullifies Taraba APC governorship primary, orders fresh one

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship’s primary election, which had produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the party’s nominee for the general elections of 2023, was on Tuesday declared invalid by a Federal High Court in Jalingo.

Chief David Kente, an aspirant, went before the court to challenge the way the primaries were conducted. He also asked the court, among other things, to order new primaries.

In his ruling, Justice Simeon Amobeda mandated that new primary elections for the position be held within 14 days.

Amobeda said that the defendant was unable to persuade the jury that he won the party’s nomination in a primary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was ordered by the judge to revoke Bwacha’s certificate of return.

Bwacha’s attorney, Mr. Ibrahim Effiong, responded to the verdict by saying that he would analyse it and discuss his client’s options before taking any further action.

The attorney for the APC, Mr. Festus Idepefo, SAN, also stated that after reviewing the ruling, he would speak with his client to determine the best course of action.

The court’s decision, according to Kente, was a landmark decision because it showed that the age of impunity was over.

He argued that the information presented to the court, which had an impact on the ruling, had supported his and the positions of the majority of party members in the state —that there had not been any primaries—and he urged them to maintain their composure.

