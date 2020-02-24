Court orders full medical attention for El-Zakzaky, wife

A High Court in Kaduna, on Monday, ordered the Nigeria Correctional Center, to give the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat full access to medical services before appearing in court on Arpril 23.

Justice Gideon Kurada gave the order after the Controller of the Correctional Centre, Kaduna, appeared in court for the proceedings.

The judge had earlier directed the Controller to appear in court and explain why he refused to allow physicians treat the two defendants as directed by the court on February 6.

He had adjourned the case February 24 and February 25 for the defendants to appear in court and take their plea.

The defence counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) had told the judge the defendants were not in court because El-Zakzaky’s wife was ill.

The couple are standing trial for alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

READ ALSO: PDP to approach Supreme Court for review of presidential election ruling

Justice Kurada had granted the defendants’ application to allow them access to their personal physicians before the next proceeding.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, Marshall Abubakar, who is also a counsel to the defendants, told the court that the physicians were denied access to his clients as the court had directed.

Although, Zeenat was in court, the counsel urged the judge to invite the controller to explain why he disobeyed the court’s order.

Join the conversation

Opinions