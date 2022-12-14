Court orders police to release Kanu’s supporter, awards N50m in damages

Solomon Onyegbule, a follower of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted unconditional release by Justice Z.B. Abubakar of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Additionally, the court gave N50 million in “compensatory and exemplary damages.”

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the attorney for Kanu and IPOB, disclosed this in a statement he released on Tuesday along with the Certified True Copy of the ruling.

He said, “While delivering judgment in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/137/2022, we had filed on behalf of Solomon Onyegbule, the court directed the Inspector-General of Police to unconditionally release Onyegbule from their custody forthwith.

“The court further awarded the sum of N50m only in favour of Solomon Onyegbule as compensatory and exemplary damages.

“The court also ordered the Inspector General of Police tender a public apology to Solomon in one national newspaper.

“We shall keep doing everything within our powers to ensure that Umuchineke unlawfully detained in various facilities of the security agencies across the country, are released and compensated for their unlawful arrests and detentions.”

Earlier, Ejiofor filed a lawsuit against Kanu’s Finland-based self-proclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa, at the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja Judicial Division, due to the raging mayhem in the South-East region

In his statement after the suit was filed, Ejiofor said, “I may not release further details here so that it will not prejudice the robust legal actions already lined up for him and his cohorts. It shall be coming in piecemeal. This is the first batch.

“I also want to assure Simon Ekpa and his cohorts affected by this compelling legal action, that no matter the country you people believe to be presently hiding under its sovereign protection, the full arms of the law shall certainly catch up with you all, in the legal onslaught already commenced. This is just one in the long line of compelling civil and criminal litigations coming your way.

“The hour has come, and I wish to reiterate that you Simon Ekpa cannot escape from the long arms of the law.”

